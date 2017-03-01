Fun Block is set to open in Al Muzn M...

Fun Block is set to open in Al Muzn Mall this year.

Muscat: Fun Block, a venture dedicated to raising fitness levels in children, is set to open in Al Muzn Mall, Mawaleh in July this year. The unique entertainment setup sits on a generous 623 square meters of space and will feature over 100 activities for kids up to 10 years of age.

