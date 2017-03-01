Fire at apartment building in Oman
Muscat: A fire broke out in the ground floor of an apartment building in the Central Business District of Ruwi just after 12.30 this morning. The fire happened in the basement of the building which houses a printing press and an electrical repair shop.
