Muscat: Cigarettes and alcohol will cost more at airports in Oman as Royal Oman Police has amended its customs provisions to levy 100 per cent service charge for the products. The decision ROP decision 38/2017, issued last month by Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsen al Shuraiqi, IG of Police and Customs, outlined changes in the customs provisions, including levying of 100 per cent service charge on such products.
