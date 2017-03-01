Diving therapy to help the disabled i...

Diving therapy to help the disabled in Oman

Muscat: A new website which is aimed at promoting therapy through diving for those with special needs was recently launched. Oman Disabled Divers, lead by Tariq Al Khabori and previously also Stephanie Trier has been carrying out diving events for the disabled for the last few years all across the country.

