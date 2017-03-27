Discover the artist inside your littl...

Discover the artist inside your little one and let him flourish.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

'Love of beauty is taste but creation of beauty is art.' And in a world as beautiful and diverse as ours wouldn't it be a shame if we didn't encourage our children to open their senses to all the beauty around? As the competition begins from a very young age to get into the perfect kindergarten or ideal school and prestigious university, as parents we tend to focus on getting the core subjects right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC