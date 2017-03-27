Deutsche Hospitality signs agreement ...

Deutsche Hospitality signs agreement for an IntercityHotel in Nizwa, Oman

Deutsche Hospitality is robustly pursuing its course of expansion and has signed a further agreement for a hotel in Oman. A 120-room three-star IntercityHotel is scheduled to open in Nizwa by 2019.

Chicago, IL

