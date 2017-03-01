Craftspersons honoured on Omani Crafts Day
Represented by the Public Authority for Craft Industries , the Sultanate celebrated at Grand Mall-Muscat, the 14th Omani Crafts Day under the auspices of Dr. Rawiya bint Saud Al Busaidi, Minister of Higher Education in the presence of Sheikha Aisha bint Khalfan Al Siyabiyah, chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries, a number of minister and undersecretaries.
