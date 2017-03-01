Breast, colon cancers most common in Oman
Muscat: As the world marks Colon cancer month, statistics show that it is growing globally in numbers, and Oman is no exception. Figures indicate that breast and colon cancers are the most common types of cancer found in Oman, and their rise is linked to a sedentary lifestyle, which includes almost negligible physical activity and eating fast food.
