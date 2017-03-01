Bank Muscat's Meethaq gets approval for OMR100m Sukuk issue
Muscat : Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, has received the initial approval from the Capital Market Authority to launch the first OMR100 million Sukuk programme. Meethaq is the first Islamic banking entity in the Sultanate to obtain CMA approval for the first ever Sukuk issuance targeting retail investors in Oman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC