Bank Muscat's Meethaq gets approval for OMR100m Sukuk issue

Muscat : Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, has received the initial approval from the Capital Market Authority to launch the first OMR100 million Sukuk programme. Meethaq is the first Islamic banking entity in the Sultanate to obtain CMA approval for the first ever Sukuk issuance targeting retail investors in Oman.

Chicago, IL

