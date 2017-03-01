Ashok Hariharan, partner and head of ...

Ashok Hariharan, partner and head of tax for KPMG Lower Gulf. - Supplied picture

Muscat: Possessing a tax card has been made compulsory for all companies, which are required to pay corporate income tax in Oman as per the amended tax law. The amended tax law has introduced the tax card, which will be valid for a specified period and will then need to be renewed.

Chicago, IL

