Al Bait Sharjah to open by end 2017

Al Bait Sharjah, the new luxury resort to be managed by General Hotel Management Ltd , is set to raise the bar for luxury hotel accommodation in the United Arab Emirates' cultural city while adding interest and vibrance to the historic inner-city precinct in which it is situated, when it opens at the end of this year. Developed in partnership with Shurooq , Al Bait in Sharjah is part of the Emirate's largest and most ambitious historical preservation and restoration project known as Heart of Sharjah .

Chicago, IL

