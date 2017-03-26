Agriteq 2017 boosts food security eff...

Agriteq 2017 boosts food security efforts

The four-day Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition , which concluded yesterday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center , paved the way to consolidate the GCC region's efforts and worldwide to strengthen the agricultural sector and ensure food security. Agriteq 2017 provided a valuable platform in boosting Qatar's agricultural market by promoting local products, offering industry consultations and showcasing effective solutions to emerging challenges and take advantage of current opportunities to raise the bar on agricultural development and increase its contribution to Qatar's GDP to more than 4 percent annually.

