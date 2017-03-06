A fishing boat was rescued by coast g...

A fishing boat was rescued by coast guards at the Dimaniyat Islands.

15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A fishing boat was rescued by coast guards at the Dimaniyat Islands, the Royal Oman Police announced Monday evening. The police conducted a search and rescue for the fishing boat, which broke down east of Al Jawn Island, part of the Dimaniyat Islands.

Chicago, IL

