A fishing boat was rescued by coast guards at the Dimaniyat Islands.
Muscat: A fishing boat was rescued by coast guards at the Dimaniyat Islands, the Royal Oman Police announced Monday evening. The police conducted a search and rescue for the fishing boat, which broke down east of Al Jawn Island, part of the Dimaniyat Islands.
