A bus that can operate on roads, as well as in water, has begun service in Khasab.

Muscat: A bus that can operate on roads, as well as in water, has begun service in Khasab. Abdul Rahman Ahmed Almulla, General Manager of Golden Coast Travel and Tourism Company, said the vehicle, which moves on water and drives on land, will cater to tourists visiting the port city.

Chicago, IL

