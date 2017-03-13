46% of Oman's foreign investment is from UK'
According to Britain's Arabic Media Spokesperson Edwin Samuel, 46 per cent of the direct investments from foreign countries into Oman are from the U.K. The Foreign Commonwealth Office representative described Oman's relations with the United Kingdom, their past and present.
