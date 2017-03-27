27th edition of COMEX 2017 will commence on Tuesday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre
The exhibition will be inaugurated by Sheikh Al Fadhil bin Mohammed Al Harthy, secretary general of the Council of Ministers, in the presence of some excellences and officials from all government and some private entities. - File photo The exhibition will be inaugurated by Sheikh Al Fadhil bin Mohammed Al Harthy, secretary general of the Council of Ministers, in the presence of some excellences and officials from all government and some private entities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC