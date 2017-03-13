13 stunning photos that show why Oman...

13 stunning photos that show why Oman is the next big destination for luxury travelers

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Nestled between the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen, Oman is rich with history and gorgeous landscapes that change from desert to mountains all the way out to its gorgeous coastline. Oman's Ministry of Tourism recently announced a plan that would make the tourism industry a major source of income for the country by 2040.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC