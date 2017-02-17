With a series of austerity measures, ...

With a series of austerity measures, Oman's economy is expected to rebound by 2018, say experts

Muscat: A new airport, the introduction of VAT and diversifying away from oil dollars should leave Oman in with a fighting chance to banish austerity in 2018, experts agree. The economy should rebound by 2018, according to an international report and a number of global analysts.

