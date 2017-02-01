U U O U O O O O U U O O UOEO1U U O1U OaO1UOEUOEU U...O Uoeo O1O U... O O Uoeo
Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences proudly announces the appointment of the new General Manager York Brandes as of January 2017. Brandes will be responsible for the 677 rooms and residences, with private beach in Abu Dhabi's exclusive Corniche area.
