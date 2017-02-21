U...O O3UOEO O3-O U O2 O1U U...O U OaO O1U... U O Uso Uso O OaU...O O1...

Mercedes-Benz Oman has announced it proudly supported the United International Public Transport MENA Seminar & Assembly in Muscat. Taking part as a Gold Sponsor for 2017, the iconic brand championed this impactful event as part its long-standing commitment to the development of sustainable urban mobility, its leadership in improving road safety and the promotion of safe driving, as well as its support for the future of public transport and infrastructure in Oman.

