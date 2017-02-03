Cyprus' first open ocean naval vessel - a gift from the Sultanate of Oman - is expected to arrive in Cyprus next week but because of its size, cannot dock at the Evangelos Chlorakis Naval Base in Mari, Limassol. The 61.47m vessel which has undergone a a 4 million upgrade - courtesy of the Sultanate is expected to dock at either the Limassol or Larnaca ports.

