Turkish Navy Ship visits Oman
Muscat: A reception was recently held onboard the Turkish Naval vessel TCG GELIBOLU, which is visiting Port Sultan Qaboos from February 17 to 21. In his speech At lay Ersan, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Sultanate praised Oman and highlighted the positive bilateral relations between the two countries which have existed for a long time. "Turkey and Oman are enjoying friendly relations for more than five centuries in every field, and I must say that we are improving our cooperation satisfactorily in the area of defense as well.
