Travel agents in Oman have to cough up fines for people overstaying on tourist visas in the UAE.

Muscat: People who overstay in the United Arab Emirates on tourist visas are forcing travel agents to demand hefty cash deposits. While an e-visa through the UAE government portal costs just OMR28, in some cases people are being asked to stump up as much as OMR55 and hand over OMR100 cash deposit.

Chicago, IL

