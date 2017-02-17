Tourism chiefs earmark 11 hotspots in...

Tourism chiefs earmark 11 hotspots in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism , in coordination with the Ministry of Housing has signed 11 usufruct agreements to build resorts, hotels and tourism camps spread across the sultanate. After Alila and Anantara in Jebel Akhdar, another luxury resort is expected to enhance the charm of Oman's fabled Green Mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC