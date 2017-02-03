Three Sri Lankans rescued by Royal Air Force of Oman
Muscat: A helicopter of the Royal Air Force of Oman rescued three people of Sri Lankan nationality from a ship sailing to Khasab Port on Friday. The unstable weather condition forced the ship crew to call for help.
