The Sharks and the Jets will battle it out at Oman's opera house

Muscat: West Side Story, the great American musical inspired by William Shakespeare's classic play Romeo and Juliet, begins on Thursday at Muscat's Royal Opera House. With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and choreography by Jerome Robbins, West Side Story was a smash hit when it was premiered on Broadway in 1957 and was nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.