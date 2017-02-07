The Royal Oman Police have confirmed the accident took place in the Wilayat of Izki.
Muscat: A bus carrying female students from a university in Nizwa collided with a truck in the early hours of Monday. Police confirmed that 24 students and the bus driver suffered light to moderate injuries in the accident.
