The initial pilot programme was announced at a press conference held...
The initial pilot programme was announced at a press conference held at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Sunday in the presence of Dr. Muna bint Salim Al Jardaniya, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Vocational Training and Technical Education, Dr. Hamoud bin Khalfan Al Harthy. Photo-ONA The initial pilot programme was announced at a press conference held at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Sunday in the presence of Dr. Muna bint Salim Al Jardaniya, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Vocational Training and Technical Education, Dr. Hamoud bin Khalfan Al Harthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC