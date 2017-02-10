The aircraft has been grounded at See...

The aircraft has been grounded at Seeb international airportfor further inspection

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: An Oman Air flight that was scheduled to fly to the Jordanian capital of Amman this morning has been grounded at Seeb international airport, after one of the plane's engines seemed to show signs of smoke issuing from it. A statement on the Oman Air's official Facebook page said: "Oman Air regrets to inform you, that during engine start up on the ground in Muscat, one of its leased aircraft from the Czech Republic, WY 411 scheduled to operate to Amman in Jordan, had indications of smoke detected from one of the engines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC