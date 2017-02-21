Shell awards contracts to two Omani SMEs for Solar into Schools project

Muscat: As part of its 5th Gift to The Nation initiative, Shell Development Oman awarded three contracts to two Omani small and medium enterprises to carry out the installations into schools in the pilot phase of 'Solar into Schools' project. The pilot school sites are located in Al Buraimi, Nizwa and Salalah, with a fourth pilot school site located in Muscat to be announced in due course.

