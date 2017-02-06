Share of manufacturing in Oman's GDP ...

Share of manufacturing in Oman's GDP rising, innovation can make it better: Sunaidi

"We believe that manufacturing can do better to help compensate for the diminishing returns from oil, here; the way forward would be through industrial innovation," Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry said. Photo-ONA "We believe that manufacturing can do better to help compensate for the diminishing returns from oil, here; the way forward would be through industrial innovation," Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry said.

Chicago, IL

