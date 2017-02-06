Share of manufacturing in Oman's GDP rising, innovation can make it better: Sunaidi
"We believe that manufacturing can do better to help compensate for the diminishing returns from oil, here; the way forward would be through industrial innovation," Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry said. Photo-ONA "We believe that manufacturing can do better to help compensate for the diminishing returns from oil, here; the way forward would be through industrial innovation," Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC