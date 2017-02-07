Samsung J2 emerges as the best selling phone in Oman

Muscat: Commonly described by customers as the best value for money phone, the Samsung J2 has emerged as the highest selling phone in Oman, according to retail stores in the country. While flagship models from Apple, Samsung and Huawei remain the most marketed phones in the Sultanate, nearly 5,000 new J2 mobiles are sold every month, according to data collected by the Times of Oman.

