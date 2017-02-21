Royal Oman Police Customs foiled attempts to smuggle prohibited tobacco products
Muscat: Royal Oman Police Customs foiled attempts to smuggle in counterfeit and prohibited tobacco products in different location in the Sultanate. Customs officers at the Department of Investigations and Danger Evaluations foiled an attempt to smuggle large amounts of counterfeit tobacco products in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC