Progress of Oman's manufacturing sector in implementing Tanfeedh initiatives reviewed
During the meeting, it was announced that about 10 per cent of the industrial sector initiatives have been completed by providing solutions to some of the challenges as per the timetable developed at the manufacturing industries lab initiatives. Photo-ONA During the meeting, it was announced that about 10 per cent of the industrial sector initiatives have been completed by providing solutions to some of the challenges as per the timetable developed at the manufacturing industries lab initiatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC