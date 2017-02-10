President Donald Trump's short-lived executive order had banned the...
Muscat: Omani students in the United States should not travel outside the country in February and March, the Cultural Attache in Washington has announced. Following President Donald Trump's short-lived executive order that banned the entry of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries, the Embassy of Oman in the United States has restricted Omani students from leaving America until the end of March.
