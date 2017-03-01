Preparations for Omani Products Expo ...

Preparations for Omani Products Expo in Algeria reviewed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Omani Products Exhibition Organising Committee of Ithraa on Tuesday discussed details related to the upcoming edition of OPEX, due to be hosted by Algeria during October 9 to 13, 2017. The discussions came at the 5th meeting at of the Committee held at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC