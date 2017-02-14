PET sheet maker Octal considering IPO
PET resin and sheet maker and recycler Octal Petrochemicals LLC is eying an eventual initial public stock offering that would help fuel the company's global expansion goals. Muscat, Oman-based Octal, which has a PET recycling operation near Cincinnati, also expects 16 percent sales growth this year, according to information released as part of Omani Industry Day this month.
