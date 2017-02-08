OWWA to release benefits for OFWs who died in Oman fire
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is fast tracking the release of the package of benefits due to the families of two Overseas Filipino workers who died when a fire gutted their workers' accommodation in Oman on Saturday, February 4, 2017. Overseas Filipino Workers who just arrived from Libya, exits the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, August 19, 2014, in Pasay City.
