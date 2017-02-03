OPEC Cuts: What now for the Supply Ch...

OPEC Cuts: What now for the Supply Chain?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: jdsupra.com

On Wednesday 30 November 2016, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached an agreement that committed its members to introduce oil production limits for the first time in eight years. It is hoped that that the deal will aid recovery in the sector and help to address the turmoil that has engulfed the oil and gas industry for more than two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC