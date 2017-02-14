On behalf of HM Sayyid Fahd receives UN secretary general in Oman

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said affirmed fundamentals of the Omani policy in international relations that aim at supporting the sincere efforts for maintaining security and stability, which are the basis to achieve sustainable development in various regions of the world. Photo- ONA His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said affirmed fundamentals of the Omani policy in international relations that aim at supporting the sincere efforts for maintaining security and stability, which are the basis to achieve sustainable development in various regions of the world.

