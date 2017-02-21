Omran's chief quits, Al Hinai made Acting Chief Executive Officer
James Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of Oman Tourism Development Company resigned and Engineer Saif bin Ali Al Hinai has been made Acting Chief Executive Officer. James Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of Oman Tourism Development Company resigned and Engineer Saif bin Ali Al Hinai has been made Acting Chief Executive Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC