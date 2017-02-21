Oman's Majlis A'Shura Food and Water Security Committee discusses 'aflaj' protection

The discussion came at the Majlis Al Shura Food and Water Security Committee's 4th meeting of the second annual sitting of the 8th term held under the chair of Hilal bin Said Al Yahyaie, Head of the Committee. Photo-ONA The discussion came at the Majlis Al Shura Food and Water Security Committee's 4th meeting of the second annual sitting of the 8th term held under the chair of Hilal bin Said Al Yahyaie, Head of the Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.