Oman's Majlis A'Shura Food and Water Security Committee discusses 'aflaj' protection
The discussion came at the Majlis Al Shura Food and Water Security Committee's 4th meeting of the second annual sitting of the 8th term held under the chair of Hilal bin Said Al Yahyaie, Head of the Committee. Photo-ONA The discussion came at the Majlis Al Shura Food and Water Security Committee's 4th meeting of the second annual sitting of the 8th term held under the chair of Hilal bin Said Al Yahyaie, Head of the Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC