Oman's economy expected to bounce back as oil stabilises
Muscat: Optimism about the Sultanate's economy grew as Oman crude averaged above $55 in February for the first time in nearly two years. Futures contract for April delivery traded at an average of $55.07 in February at the Dubai Mercantile Exchange and with reports of high compliance rate of production cuts by OPEC members, oil and gas sector, the major driver of the Sultanate's economy, is expected to flourish again.
