Oman's Civil Service Council holds review meeting
The Civil Service Council held its first meeting of the year yesterday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Chairman of the Civil Service Council. Photo-ONA The Civil Service Council held its first meeting of the year yesterday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Chairman of the Civil Service Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC