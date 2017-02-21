Oman's Bank Muscat raising $500 mln s...

Oman's Bank Muscat raising $500 mln syndicated loan -sources

Feb 23 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest bank by assets, is raising $500 million through a syndicated loan, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday. Bank Muscat's refinancing facility offers an all-in pricing of 170 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Chicago, IL

