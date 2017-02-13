#OmanPride: Raised in the Sultanate, ...

#OmanPride: Raised in the Sultanate, he learnt the

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Photo- Supplied rvind Raghavan, who currently works for Citibank in Singapore, spent nearly all of his childhood in the Sultanate, attending school here. Photo- Supplied Muscat: A former resident of Oman, who donated 10 per cent of his annual income to charity, has stressed the importance of looking after those who don't have the means to look after themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC