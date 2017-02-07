#OmanPride: Omani author pens book to...

#OmanPride: Omani author pens book to help Gulf youth learn life skills

Muscat: An Omani author, Khalfan bin Seif Al Touqi, has written a book in Arabic especially aimed at the youth in the Gulf region, urging them to learn life skills that they did not encounter in college. "What You Don't Learn in University," written by Khalfan bin Seif Al Touqi, an Omani, was released yesterday under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Omar Al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service.

Chicago, IL

