#OmanPride: Last 2 days and then a one year wait for Muscat Festival
The last few days at the festival usually witness huge crowds, not only because people do not want to miss the cultural extravaganza, but also because a number of discounts are offered at the consumer exhibitions. Photo-Purushothaman K The last few days at the festival usually witness huge crowds, not only because people do not want to miss the cultural extravaganza, but also because a number of discounts are offered at the consumer exhibitions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
