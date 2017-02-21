OmanPride: Kamil Al Hinai, Gulf's pro...

OmanPride: Kamil Al Hinai, Gulf's promising male model

Did you know that the most successful male model from the Gulf is someone of Omani origin? Kamil Al Hinai is one of the very few models who made it to the heart of fashion, London, and knows what a glamour life truly tastes like. With attractive features, a well-defined physique, and a personality to match his great success, he has become an icon of inspiration to young aspiring models in Oman.

