OmanPride: Five-star cuisine from travelling chefs

Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz-Carlton Hotel recently hosted a troupe of travelling chefs who are planning to visit 20 cities across 20 countries in 20 months. Called One Star House Party , the group spend three weeks foraging for some of the best ingredients in the countries they visit, before setting up a pop-up restaurant for discerning diners in the final week.

